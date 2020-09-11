Advertisement

VP Pence to visit Janesville Monday

Vice President Mike Pence celebrated Labor Day by thanking hardworking American men and women in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Vice President Mike Pence celebrated Labor Day by thanking hardworking American men and women in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Wisconsin Monday as part of the Make America Great Again! Event.

The Trump administration posted the event on their website, saying doors will open at 9 a.m. and close by 10:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center at 3100 Willington Place.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and those who want to participate can order tickets online.

There is a limit of two tickets per mobile number per event, and all tickets are on a first come, first serve basis.

