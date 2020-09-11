VP Pence to visit Janesville Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Wisconsin Monday as part of the Make America Great Again! Event.

The Trump administration posted the event on their website, saying doors will open at 9 a.m. and close by 10:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center at 3100 Willington Place.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and those who want to participate can order tickets online.

There is a limit of two tickets per mobile number per event, and all tickets are on a first come, first serve basis.

