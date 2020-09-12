Cleghorn Lions Club Harvest Fest

CLEGHORN, Wis. (WEAU) - Today the Cleghorn Lions Club raised money for kids in need with their annual Harvest Fest.

Normally the Harvest Fest is a weekend filled with activities but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleghorn Lions Club had to change things up. They served chicken dinners at Cleghorn School Park at ten dollars apiece to raise money for kids in need.

Along with the dinner, they also sold raffle tickets to win prizes during what is normally one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

Cleghorn Lions Club President, Brian Bergy, said, “We are raising money for buying Christmas presents for underprivileged families in Eau Claire. It will help us raise some money but it won’t replace what we make in a normal Harvest Fest but it will help us a lot to get through the holidays season and going into next year.”

The Lions Club served around 480 chicken dinners.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.