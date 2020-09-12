Advertisement

Cleghorn Lions Club Harvest Fest

Harvest Fest
Harvest Fest(WEAU)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEGHORN, Wis. (WEAU) - Today the Cleghorn Lions Club raised money for kids in need with their annual Harvest Fest.

Normally the Harvest Fest is a weekend filled with activities but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleghorn Lions Club had to change things up. They served chicken dinners at Cleghorn School Park at ten dollars apiece to raise money for kids in need.

Along with the dinner, they also sold raffle tickets to win prizes during what is normally one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

Cleghorn Lions Club President, Brian Bergy, said, “We are raising money for buying Christmas presents for underprivileged families in Eau Claire. It will help us raise some money but it won’t replace what we make in a normal Harvest Fest but it will help us a lot to get through the holidays season and going into next year.”

The Lions Club served around 480 chicken dinners.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 can’t stop virtual marathon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
One Dunn County man didn’t let COVID-19 keep him from competing in the Boston Marathon Saturday.

News

Record high COVID-19 cases reported in Eau Claire and La Crosse Counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Wisconsin breaks a record of new COVID-19 cases reported in one day.

News

Milwaukee archbishop urges Catholics to return to pews

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing.

News

Xcel Energy brightens the day in Wisconsin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Around 60 Xcel Energy employees and family members volunteered at various sites around Wisconsin this weekend to give back to the community for Xcel Energy’s ninth annual Day of Service.

Latest News

News

La Crosse’s mayor maps out 2021 city operating budget

Updated: 19 hours ago
Mayor Kabat says the pandemic and economic downturn has adversely impacted the budget.

News

A quarantine order for UWEC dorms is lifted after five days

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Six UWEC students living in residence halls tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, all students living on those floors were considered close contacts.

National

Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Dec. 25

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.

National

War hero awarded Medal of Honor on 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
President Trump honored a South Carolina native for his efforts leading a daring special operations mission to rescue hostages captured by ISIS.

National Politics

US remembers 9/11, with virus altering familiar tributes

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

News

Menomonie Mustangs to play football without fans

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
The School District of the Menomonie Area and University of Wisconsin-Stout have come to a mutual agreement to allow the Mustangs to play football in the Don and Nona Williams Stadium this fall, but without fans in attendance.