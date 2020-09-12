Advertisement

COVID-19 can’t stop virtual marathon

One Dunn County man didn’t let COVID-19 keep him from competing in the Boston Marathon Saturday.
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One Dunn County man didn’t let COVID-19 keep him from competing in the Boston Marathon Saturday.

Instead of running through the streets of Boston with thousands in the crowd cheering him on, Jeff McCalla ran the roads of Dunn County alone Saturday, finishing the 26.2 mile race in just over three hours. McCalla ran the Boston Marathon for the first time in 2014, one year after two bombs exploded near the finish line. The attack killed three and injured at least 264 people. McCalla says one of the reasons he decided to run Saturday was for those who are unable to after the attack.

“My first 10k this morning I had my 2014 Boston shirt on.” he says. “That race, it was very emotional. There were so many people participating on amputated limbs and in wheelchairs.”

McCalla says he thought about not even running the race this year, but after thinking about the miles he put in to qualify for the race, he knew he couldn’t pass it up.

“I was ready for the April race and I was deflated for awhile,” McCalla says. “I wasn’t sure if I would get my head back in the game or not because it is a whole different thing when you are basically going on a run by yourself. I don’t want to go through all this effort and not have something to show for it.”

McCalla says although he missed the crowds he is already looking forward to the 2021 Boston Marathon and hopefully competing in the London and Tokyo marathons as well.

