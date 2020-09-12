La Crosse’s mayor maps out 2021 city operating budget

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat mapped out the city’s 2021 operating budget at a cost of $96.3 million.

A majority of the spending, nearly $70 million includes police and fire department services, parks, public libraries and road maintenance. That amount is funded by La Crosse property taxpayers.

Kabat says the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn locally has adversely impacted the budget, resulting in a $4 million deficit. The mayor says the city still hasn’t received any federal assistance.

“Local governments, we have not received one penny of support from the feds to address our budget deficits. So unfortunately that has led to layoffs, it has led to furloughs, it has led to freezing positions including some in our public safety that have either been frozen or eliminated so that’s the reality that we face. We are very reliant on our local economy, our hotels and hustle and bustle of what’s going on and with that being shut down, that severely impacted us,” said Mayor Tim Kabat.

