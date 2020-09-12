Advertisement

Milwaukee archbishop urges Catholics to return to pews

Cross
Cross(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing.

The order excusing Catholics from in-person worship expires on Monday. The move coincides with the archdiocese lifting restrictions that limited churches to 25% of capacity. Listecki’s letter to the 10-county archdiocese said the fear of getting sick is not an excuse, and Catholics “who deliberately fail to attend Sunday Mass commit a grave sin.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he wanted to learn more about the archdiocese’s updated reopening plans.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Xcel Energy brightens the day in Wisconsin

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Around 60 Xcel Energy employees and family members volunteered at various sites around Wisconsin this weekend to give back to the community for Xcel Energy’s ninth annual Day of Service.

News

La Crosse’s mayor maps out 2021 city operating budget

Updated: 13 hours ago
Mayor Kabat says the pandemic and economic downturn has adversely impacted the budget.

News

A quarantine order for UWEC dorms is lifted after five days

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Six UWEC students living in residence halls tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, all students living on those floors were considered close contacts.

National

Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Dec. 25

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

War hero awarded Medal of Honor on 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
President Trump honored a South Carolina native for his efforts leading a daring special operations mission to rescue hostages captured by ISIS.

National Politics

US remembers 9/11, with virus altering familiar tributes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

News

Menomonie Mustangs to play football without fans

Updated: 19 hours ago
The School District of the Menomonie Area and University of Wisconsin-Stout have come to a mutual agreement to allow the Mustangs to play football in the Don and Nona Williams Stadium this fall, but without fans in attendance.

News

Third grade Menomonie teacher makes PPE with 3D printer

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Third grade Menomonie teacher makes PPE with 3D printer

News

Updated Chippewa and Eau Claire County COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Statewide COVID-19 numbers have been updated for Friday.

News

Ceremony to remember 9/11 held in Cadott

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Dozens gather at the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute in Cadott to honor lives lost in 9/11.