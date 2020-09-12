Advertisement

Record high COVID-19 cases reported in state, Eau Claire County and La Crosse County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Carla Rogner
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,353 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, breaking the record for the highest increase over a single day period. The state has now recorded 87,603 cases of the virus. 12 more people have died from COVID-19 according to Saturday’s numbers bringing the state’s death toll to 1,209.

In Saturday’s report, 46 more people with the virus are hospitalized. A total of 6,309 Wisconsinites with COVID-19 have had to go to the hospital.

According to DHS 88% of people in the state with COVID-19 have recovered.

Eau Claire County breaks a record on Saturday with 73 new cases of COVID-19. The previous record was 38 cases set Friday. The latest report brings the county’s total to 1,171 total cases. The death toll in the county remains at 6.

UW-Eau Claire has not released new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday. The university currently has 174 reported cases.

La Crosse County is also breaking a record on Saturday with a total of 102 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,625. The county’s death toll remains at 2. In the past four days, 202 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to UW-La Crosse.

In Dunn County, 13 new cases are reported on Saturday for a total of 237 cases of COVID-19.

Chippewa County has a total of 409 cases of the virus.

