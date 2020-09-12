Advertisement

Sportscene 13, Friday, September 11th

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Regis Ramblers came as close as you can to winning a state championship last year in division six, falling in the championship game by a score of 7-0 to St. Marys Springs.

As for this year, the Ramblers return a strong amount of last year’s talent, but 2019 is in the past and 2020 is the present.

As for the volleyball side of things, the Lady Ramblers had quite the year on the court as well in 2019.

The girls finished the season with a record of 18 wins and 10 losses and went 7-2 in the Cloverbelt West, which was good for third place.

Even though this year will be shorter than normal, head coach, Travis Eichner is excited for year five running the program.

