Xcel Energy brightens the day in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Around 60 Xcel Energy employees and family members volunteered at various sites around Wisconsin this weekend to give back to the community for Xcel Energy’s ninth annual Day of Service.

“Our Day of Service looks a little different this year, but even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic, it’s important to safely give back and serve our communities,” said Mark Stoering, president, Xcel Energy Wisconsin/Michigan. “We live and work in the communities we serve and as part of our commitment to being a good neighbor, we contribute our time to organizations that better all our lives.”

In Eau Claire, volunteers helped clean up the Schlegelmilch House, the United Way’s Born Learning Trails and the Beaver Creek Reserve.

In Dunn County, the volunteers cleaned up trash along the roads and in Hudson, they assisted in a pop-up food pantry.

Xcel Energy volunteers also helped with projects in Ashland and La Crosse.

