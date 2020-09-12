Yelich scores on Braun’s fly in 9th, Brewers beat Cubs 1-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Christian Yelich scored on Ryan Braun’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly, Brandon Woodruff pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 as they tried to climb back into playoff contention.

Woodruff, Devin Williams and Josh Hader (1-1) combined on a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts. Coming off a 19-0 rout of Detroit, Milwaukee pitchers extended their scoreless streak to 19 innings . The Brewers have pitched consecutive shutouts for the first time since Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 last year Wrigley Field.

