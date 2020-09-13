Advertisement

Shooting coach gives free lessons to veterans and first responders this weekend

Kita Busse
Kita Busse(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 180 Firearms Training holds sessions such as advanced movement training classes taught by Kita Busse. Because of her expertise, her sessions can cost hundreds of dollars. However, this weekend she is serving those who serve, with free lessons in Augusta.

Robert Varwig is a veteran who has followed shooting coach Kita Busse on social media for some time now. Today’s event was exactly what he was looking for.

“Her shooting is not spectacular. She’s a good shooter but her ability to diagnose the issues that she sees … being able to shoot with other veterans is always nice because they’re people you can relate to a little more,” said Varwig.

You might say Busse’s journey began when she joined the military at 17.

“I wanted to serve my country, so I did it very young, and I got into firearms then,” said Busse.

She has coached some of the top shooters in the world.

“I travel around the world training competitive shooters in movement for the shooting sports or any other sort of military teams who need assistance in movement … but this time I’m volunteering my time,” said Busse.

Now, the weekend after the 19th anniversary of 9/11, Busse held this event to serve those who serve.

“I just wanted to help people transition. When you get back from deployment its really tough to fit back into civilian life your used to being told exactly what you need to do where you’re going to go you’re always with the same people. And that consistency is just gone and you feel kind of overwhelmed and lost. So having a place you can come to like the competition shooting community is a new sense of belonging.”

The event was made possible by sponsors like Super-Vel who donated 3,000 rounds of ammunition. Gun-Sitters payed for food for the weekend and will be covering range fees for veterans and first responders for an entire year.

If you missed out on the action on Saturday, they will still be holding the event on Sunday.

