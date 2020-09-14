Advertisement

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Quick COVID testing is now available
Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote Monday on whether its football teams can play a shortened season.
Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote Monday on whether its football teams can play a shortened season.(Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote on whether its football teams can play a shortened season, an official familiar with the discussions said

An announcement is expected Tuesday.

The conference announced on August 11 it would postpone all fall sports.

But heat from players, fans and even President Donald Trump has forced the Big Ten to reconsider, along with the availability of new rapid COVID tests.

Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

If the conference does decide to play, teams would hit the field no sooner than October 17, which is several weeks later than the other conferences.

Big Ten football teams would only be able to squeeze in eight games each.

Teams in the other major conferences are playing at least 10 games.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

National

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

National

GRAPHIC: Deputy saved partner with tourniquet after Calif. ambush, video shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities are still trying to find the gunman who shot the two at point-blank range. A reward of up to $275,000 is being offered.

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Search continues in Calif. deputy ambush; reward up to $275,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN
The deputies were shot at point-blank range by a lone gunman while on duty over the weekend. Authorities are still trying to find the shooter.

National

GRAPHIC: Deputies shot in Calif. ambush expected to survive, authorities say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The deputies were shot at point-blank range by a lone gunman while on duty over the weekend. Authorities are still trying to find the shooter.

National

Mom saves 8-year-old son nearly suffocated in freak seat belt accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBZ Staff
Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back.

National

Police praise heroic actions of Mass. mother who saved son strangled by seat belt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back.

National

Hurricane Sally brings heavy wind, rain as it creeps toward shore

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The storm is expected to bring historic, life-threatening flooding in Alabama and Mississippi.

National

Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s prime minister, succeeding Abe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new prime minister has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies, and that his top priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic.