Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office warns an increase of mail theft

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an increasing number of mail thefts.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote that people are stealing checks from the mail, washing them and then re-writing the checks out to themselves. They added that it is also happening in surrounding counties.

To avoid detection, these people have been writing the check out in the same amount that was originally written.

You are asked to report all suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.