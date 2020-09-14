Advertisement

Doctor receives award for her impact on local rural community

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to local doctors, it can be hard to find physicians to work in small rural areas.

Doctor Katherine Winiarczyk, or Doctor Katie, with Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith recognized that need and is now back serving the community that she was raised in.

“I don’t think there are many people that look forward to a doctor’s visit, but that’s different with Doctor Katie,” says Winiarczyk’s patient Stan Schmit.

For the last year and a half, patients like Rosemary and Stan Schmit have gotten used to a familiar face when going to the doctor.

“I’ve lived in this area all my 60 years and it is nice to have good healthcare in the community,” Rosemary says.

“I was actually born and raised around this area, medicine was always an interest to me, I had wonderful mentors,” Doctor Katie says.

Dr. Katie, has already been recognized in her short time back in Ladysmith.

She is one of a few people that received the 2020 Rural Health Ambassador Award for her work in the Ladysmith community.

“It is so heartwarming to know that all this hard work I’m doing, which I do enjoy, is actually being noted and getting an award for something like that I am very thankful,” she says.

Dr. Katie says being a doctor where she was born and raised, is more about the personal connection she has with patients.

“They already know me so that makes it easier on a comfort level,” she says, “We can just get down to things we need to talk about while also catching up on things.”

And there is plenty of catching up to do, like with Stan, who is not just a patient, but also Katie’s first grade teacher.

“I should have seen this coming because on several occasions, she asked me how I felt and I think on one occasion she asked if I needed a shot,” Stan says.

Over the last several years, Dr. Katie says it has been harder to get doctors to work long term in rural areas.

“It is a constant cycle of physicians in and out which isn’t very good for the population.”

But says she is committed to stay in the community she calls home.

“I try to reassure my patients, I was born here, I was raised here, I plan on staying here.”

