Dunn Co. Solid Waste & Recycling ending operations in 2021

Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (RELEASE) -The Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division will be ending all of its trash and recycling operations and services after December 31, 2020.

This is due to recent decisions by the municipal officials of 26 member municipalities to withdraw from the County’s programs because of proposed costs. The municipalities will instead seek to establish their own Responsible Unit status with the State of Wisconsin, and arrange for their own recycling and disposal services for their residents.

In August 2020, the County put forth a 2021 per capita rate of $60.05 to keep all County solid waste and recycling facilities and operations in place in 2021. Municipal officials decided that these services could be obtained at a lower per capita cost to residents and are now in the process of acquiring bids with local recycling and trash haulers.

For information regarding anticipated recycling and trash services in your municipality after December 31, 2020, contact your local town or municipal representatives.

