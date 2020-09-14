Advertisement

Eau Claire and Chippewa County update COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise(test)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department and the Chippewa County Department of Public Health have updated their COVID-19 numbers.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY DATA:

1,259 positive cases (+27 cases on Monday, +161 cases since Friday), with an estimated 1,038 recovered

20,176 tests have come back negative

Six people have died

43 people have been hospitalized

CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:

420 positive cases, for an increase of 17 cases

Seven new people have been released from isolation, for a total of 374

13,036 total negative cases

WI STATE DATA:

771 new positive cases since Sunday, for a total of 89,956

3,149 new negative cases for a total of 1,273,607

1,210 people have died

An estimated 78,527 people have recovered

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

National

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

News

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 15th

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Prep volleyball returns! We head to Chippewa Falls where McDonell and Chi Hi were in action. We head to Elk Mound where the Mounders hosted their rivals the Colfax Vikings. Plus, the Big Ten possibly plans for a return to the football field this fall.

News

Eau Claire County Board Postpones Vote on Forensic Audit of DHS

Updated: 8 hours ago
Eau Claire County Board Postpones Vote on Forensic Audit of DHS

News

SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Eau Claire County Board postpones forensic audit vote

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The County Board voted to postpone action until its next meeting on Oct. 6.

News

Survivor Shares Story Ahead of Heart Walk

Updated: 8 hours ago
Survivor Shares Story Ahead of Heart Walk

News

E.C. County Board Discusses Forensic Audit of DHS Resolution

Updated: 8 hours ago
E.C. County Board Discusses Forensic Audit of DHS Resolution

News

WI clerks to mail more than a million absentee ballots this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports a historic number of absentee ballot requests as clerks prepare to send the first wave of ballots this week.

National Politics

Israel signs pacts with 2 Arab states: A ‘new’ Mideast?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN, MATTHEW LEE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The bilateral agreements formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already thawing relations with the two Arab nations in line with their common opposition to Iran and its aggression in the region.