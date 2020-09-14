Eau Claire and Chippewa County update COVID-19 numbers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department and the Chippewa County Department of Public Health have updated their COVID-19 numbers.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY DATA:
1,259 positive cases (+27 cases on Monday, +161 cases since Friday), with an estimated 1,038 recovered
20,176 tests have come back negative
Six people have died
43 people have been hospitalized
CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:
420 positive cases, for an increase of 17 cases
Seven new people have been released from isolation, for a total of 374
13,036 total negative cases
WI STATE DATA:
771 new positive cases since Sunday, for a total of 89,956
3,149 new negative cases for a total of 1,273,607
1,210 people have died
An estimated 78,527 people have recovered
