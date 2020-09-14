October 14 deadline to register to vote online or by mail

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The general election is just 50 days away and late today the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected a request by the Green Party Presidential candidate to be added to the state’s November ballot.

The ruling clears the way for local clerks to resume mailing absentee ballots.

As of September first, nearly 3.5 million people in Wisconsin are actively registered to vote.

Voters who still need to register have one month to do so if you want to avoid registering at the polls on Election Day.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl says you need to be registered to vote under your legal name at your current address.

“It’s important that you register ahead of time because it will help you go through the process at the polls on Election Day faster...so if you have moved or changed your name since you registered last you will need to come in and register.”

To register you can go to elections.wi.gov to print a form, then simply mail that form in along with your proof of residence.

Registration volunteer Ann Heywood with the Eau Claire County Democratic Party says it’s important to register as early as you can to avoid errors on Election Day.

“If you send it in early, and if the clerks have time they will give you a heads-up if there is anything wrong…you can check the status of your absentee request if you’ve made one, you can check out what’s on your ballot which I think is a good thing to do every time we have an election because there may be something you weren’t expecting like a referendum…” says Riepl.

Heywood says the Eau Claire County Democratic Party has not been canvassing to help keep its staff and the community safe however the party is offering assistance at its resource center on Fifth and Broadway.

“It’s an easy enough thing to go through with them, if they want to bring their own pad or telephone they can they don’t have to touch any of our equipment but if they don’t have it they can use our equipment.”

At the Eau Claire County Republican Party on Spooner Ave in Altoona, Brian Westrate says voter registration is using an “all of the above approach.”

“We are still going door-to-door using PPE, using social distancing you know we back away from the door if somebody answers it we make sure we don’t do anything that a voter may be uncomfortable with but we want to make sure we’re not leaving any voters behind,” says the Treasurer of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

Westrate encourages voters who want to avoid in-person voting to adhere to the October 14 registration deadline,

“...on election day if you are someone who is uncomfortable with in person voting you don’t find yourself with the unfortunate decision to make of either going to vote in a way that you’re not comfortable with or not being able to vote.”

Once you fill out the voter registration form, you can go online to find your polling place.

After October 14, if you still need to register, you can go to your local clerk’s office and register in person up until the Friday before Election Day.

