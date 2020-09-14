Advertisement

Tear gas deployed on Pennsylvania protesters after fatal police shooting

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:21 AM CDT
LANCASTER, Pa. (Gray News) - Protests broke out in response to an officer-involved shooting in Pennsylvania that left a 27-year-old man dead following a domestic disturbance call.

Police deployed tear gas on hundreds of protesters early Monday morning outside the police station in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reports. Police say tear gas was used because protesters threw several items at officers and failed to disperse after they were given several warnings to leave.

The protests began after the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz during a domestic disturbance call.

As demonstrators gathered Sunday night, District Attorney Heather Adams asked for peaceful protests.

“I am asking that all reaction be tempered as the investigation is ongoing,” she said in a statement. “We will do our best to release details about the incident in a timely manner. We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods.”

GRAPHIC WARNING: The content in the video below may be disturbing to some.

Police say an officer responded to a Lancaster home Sunday afternoon after a woman called 911 to say her brother was reportedly becoming aggressive with his mother and attempting to break into her house.

As the officer investigated, a man exited the house and began chasing him. Body camera video reportedly shows the man running at a police officer with a knife above his head in a threatening demeanor. The officer then fired at the man, killing him.

“Any loss of life, regardless of how it happens, is devastating. It’s devastating for everybody involved. It’s devastating for our police department, the families and our community,” said Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser. “We need the community to come together, and we want the community to stay calm, stay at peace and allow this process to play out.”

The shooting remains under investigation. It will be up to Heather Adams to determine if the use of force was justified.

The officer involved in the shooting has been put on leave.

