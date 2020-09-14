Advertisement

Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.(Source: AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director Monday in the continuing upheaval over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

Chief Le’Ron Singletary announced his retirement last week as part of a major shakeup of the city’s police leadership but said he would stay on through the end of the month.

Instead, Warren said at a news conference that she had permanently relieved him while suspending Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin and Communications Director Justin Roj without pay for 30 days following a cursory management review of the city’s role in Prude’s death.

“This initial look has shown what so many have suspected, that we have a pervasive problem in the Rochester Police Department,” Warren said. “One that views everything through the eyes of the badge and not the citizens we serve. It shows that Mr. Prude’s death was not taken as seriously as it should have been by those who reviewd the case throughout city government at every level.”

Officers found Prude running naked down the street in March, handcuffed him and put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support.

His death has sparked nearly two weeks of nightly protests and calls for Warren’s resignation after his relatives released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

Warren said the review had produced eight recommendations, including that the city’s Office of Public Integrity investigate whether she or any other employees violated city policies or ethical standards.

The review by Deputy Mayor James Smith also recommended that the U.S. Justice Department conduct a review of the Rochester Police Department, including a review of all body-worn camera footage for use-of-force arrests over the past three years.

Warren said she would move forward with those and the other recommendations, which include having outside agencies review police training manuals and Freedom of Information Law procedures.

“I have apologized to the Prude family and this community for the failures that happened along the way, including my own,” Warren said. “As mayor, I own these failures.”

Prude’s family has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the police department sought to cover up the true nature of Prude’s death, starting with what Warren said was Singletary reporting to her early on that Prude had an apparent drug overdose.

In announcing his retirement Sept. 8, the outgoing chief accused critics of trying to “destroy my character and integrity.”

Roj said he accepted his suspension, but claimed he was not aware of what happened to Prude until Aug. 4. He said Singletary told him in an email of an ongoing criminal investigation and that the mayor was already informed.

“In hindsight, I agree I should have questioned the Chief further and/or taken the opportunity to discuss his email with the Mayor,” Roj said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Curtin could not be reached by phone to comment on his suspension.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

National

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

National

GRAPHIC: Deputy saved partner with tourniquet after Calif. ambush, video shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities are still trying to find the gunman who shot the two at point-blank range. A reward of up to $275,000 is being offered.

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Search continues in Calif. deputy ambush; reward up to $275,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN
The deputies were shot at point-blank range by a lone gunman while on duty over the weekend. Authorities are still trying to find the shooter.

National

GRAPHIC: Deputies shot in Calif. ambush expected to survive, authorities say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The deputies were shot at point-blank range by a lone gunman while on duty over the weekend. Authorities are still trying to find the shooter.

National

Mom saves 8-year-old son nearly suffocated in freak seat belt accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBZ Staff
Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back.

National

Police praise heroic actions of Mass. mother who saved son strangled by seat belt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back.

National

Hurricane Sally brings heavy wind, rain as it creeps toward shore

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The storm is expected to bring historic, life-threatening flooding in Alabama and Mississippi.

National

Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s prime minister, succeeding Abe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new prime minister has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies, and that his top priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic.