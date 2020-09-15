Advertisement

“4-H in a Box”, allows kids to have activities sent to their door for 6 weeks

MGN/4-H
MGN/4-H (KKTV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 4-H announced they will have a six-week activity course sent to any family who signs up.

The course, which starts on Oct. 4, is aimed at students in Kindergarten through 4th grade.

For six projects, with enough materials for two children, is $15.

To sign up, click here. Families are asked to sign up by Sept. 21.

