Advertisement

‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd teams up with N.Y. Gov. Cuomo for mask-wearing PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor and comedian Paul Rudd is giving a helping hand to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the effort to boost mask usage among young people.

The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants. He’s also holding a skateboard and boombox.

Bottom line: He’s pretending to be a millennial.

“Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person,” he says.

The tongue-in-cheek video may be a joke, but it underscores a very serious problem.

Recent weeks and months have seen countless examples of young people gathered at crowded events while not social distancing or wearing face coverings.

“A lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” Rudd deadpans.

The concern is that those gatherings can cause a spike in coronavirus infections, even if the infected individuals show no symptoms.

Rudd is best known for his movie roles in “Clueless,” “Anchorman” and as Ant-man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Watch Live: Hurricane Sally coverage from Pensacola, FL

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Sally from WJHG, Gray Television's station in Pensacola, FL.

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

National

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

National

GRAPHIC: Deputy saved partner with tourniquet after Calif. ambush, video shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities are still trying to find the gunman who shot the two at point-blank range. A reward of up to $275,000 is being offered.

Latest News

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

National

GRAPHIC: Search continues in Calif. deputy ambush; reward up to $275,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN
The deputies were shot at point-blank range by a lone gunman while on duty over the weekend. Authorities are still trying to find the shooter.

National

GRAPHIC: Deputies shot in Calif. ambush expected to survive, authorities say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The deputies were shot at point-blank range by a lone gunman while on duty over the weekend. Authorities are still trying to find the shooter.

National

Mom saves 8-year-old son nearly suffocated in freak seat belt accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBZ Staff
Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back.

National

Police praise heroic actions of Mass. mother who saved son strangled by seat belt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back.

National

Hurricane Sally brings heavy wind, rain as it creeps toward shore

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The storm is expected to bring historic, life-threatening flooding in Alabama and Mississippi.