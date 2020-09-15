Advertisement

Conditions of corn and soybean crops continue to worsen

By Amie Winters
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s now official. Yesterday Environmental Protection Agency officials said they were denying 54 of the 68 petitions for small refinery waivers for the gap years 2011 through 2018. The other 14 requests are still under review at the Department of Energy. But still in play are 31 waivers under consideration for 2019 and 2020. In making the announcement, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said his agency is following the law and ensuring that 15 billion gallons of biofuels are blended into the nation’s fuel supply each year.

The condition of the corn and soybeans crops fell a little bit more last week, according to this week’s Crop Progress Report. Corn is now 60% good to excellent-down 1% from a week ago but it’s still one of the best looking crops we’ve had in the past 10 years. Some of the best looking corn is in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin while Iowa’s crop is now down to just 43% good to excellent. The report also shows that 5% of the corn for grain has already been harvested as 89% of the ears have dented and 41% of the crop is now mature. Soybeans are rated 63% good to excellent this week-a drop of 2% from last week. Like corn, some of the best looking beans are in Minnesota and Wisconsin while Iowa’s crop is rated just 48% good to excellent this week.

In Wisconsin the corn is rated 78% good to excellent this week-the same as last week. But it’s maturing fast as 96% of the crop has reached the dough stage-a month ahead of last year. 77% of the ears have dented-24 days ahead of 2019 and 26% of the crop is now mature-3 weeks ahead of a year ago. Farmers have also chopped 39% of their corn silage-27 days ahead of last year. Soybeans are rated 79% good to excellent-down 2% from last week as 73% of the plants are changing colors and 25% were dropping leaves. State farmers have also put up 63% of their 4th hay crop and dug 47% of their fall potatoes-10 days ahead of a year ago. Topsoil moisture has improved this week as it’s now rated 81% adequate to surplus.

It’s time for families who have farms that have been in their families for at least 100 years to apply for their Century and sesquicentennial farm and home awards. Those awards will be presented at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair at a special ceremony next August 10th. Applications are due by March 1st.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

National

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

News

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 15th

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Prep volleyball returns! We head to Chippewa Falls where McDonell and Chi Hi were in action. We head to Elk Mound where the Mounders hosted their rivals the Colfax Vikings. Plus, the Big Ten possibly plans for a return to the football field this fall.

News

Eau Claire County Board Postpones Vote on Forensic Audit of DHS

Updated: 8 hours ago
Eau Claire County Board Postpones Vote on Forensic Audit of DHS

News

SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Eau Claire County Board postpones forensic audit vote

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The County Board voted to postpone action until its next meeting on Oct. 6.

News

Survivor Shares Story Ahead of Heart Walk

Updated: 8 hours ago
Survivor Shares Story Ahead of Heart Walk

News

E.C. County Board Discusses Forensic Audit of DHS Resolution

Updated: 8 hours ago
E.C. County Board Discusses Forensic Audit of DHS Resolution

News

WI clerks to mail more than a million absentee ballots this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports a historic number of absentee ballot requests as clerks prepare to send the first wave of ballots this week.

National Politics

Israel signs pacts with 2 Arab states: A ‘new’ Mideast?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN, MATTHEW LEE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The bilateral agreements formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already thawing relations with the two Arab nations in line with their common opposition to Iran and its aggression in the region.