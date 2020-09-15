Conditions of corn and soybean crops continue to worsen

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s now official. Yesterday Environmental Protection Agency officials said they were denying 54 of the 68 petitions for small refinery waivers for the gap years 2011 through 2018. The other 14 requests are still under review at the Department of Energy. But still in play are 31 waivers under consideration for 2019 and 2020. In making the announcement, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said his agency is following the law and ensuring that 15 billion gallons of biofuels are blended into the nation’s fuel supply each year.

The condition of the corn and soybeans crops fell a little bit more last week, according to this week’s Crop Progress Report. Corn is now 60% good to excellent-down 1% from a week ago but it’s still one of the best looking crops we’ve had in the past 10 years. Some of the best looking corn is in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin while Iowa’s crop is now down to just 43% good to excellent. The report also shows that 5% of the corn for grain has already been harvested as 89% of the ears have dented and 41% of the crop is now mature. Soybeans are rated 63% good to excellent this week-a drop of 2% from last week. Like corn, some of the best looking beans are in Minnesota and Wisconsin while Iowa’s crop is rated just 48% good to excellent this week.

In Wisconsin the corn is rated 78% good to excellent this week-the same as last week. But it’s maturing fast as 96% of the crop has reached the dough stage-a month ahead of last year. 77% of the ears have dented-24 days ahead of 2019 and 26% of the crop is now mature-3 weeks ahead of a year ago. Farmers have also chopped 39% of their corn silage-27 days ahead of last year. Soybeans are rated 79% good to excellent-down 2% from last week as 73% of the plants are changing colors and 25% were dropping leaves. State farmers have also put up 63% of their 4th hay crop and dug 47% of their fall potatoes-10 days ahead of a year ago. Topsoil moisture has improved this week as it’s now rated 81% adequate to surplus.

It’s time for families who have farms that have been in their families for at least 100 years to apply for their Century and sesquicentennial farm and home awards. Those awards will be presented at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair at a special ceremony next August 10th. Applications are due by March 1st.

