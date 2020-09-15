Advertisement

Delta latest airline to raise funds through loyalty program

It involves $6.5 billion in funding
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines will use its frequent flyer program to back up $6.5 billion in funding as the pandemic continues to buffet air travel.

A sharp drop in travel has left the airlines with tens of thousands more employees than they need to operate the vastly reduced number of flights. This spring, the airlines began receiving $25 billion in federal grants and loans to keep workers on their payrolls for six months. With that money ending Sept. 30, the three biggest U.S. carriers are expected to furlough or lay off about 40,000 workers.

Delta is only the latest to leverage its frequent flyer program to raise capital. United Airlines and American Airlines did the same in June.

Airline executives do not expect airline traffic to return to normal for some time, and that is raising pressure on lawmakers to step in and prevent mass job losses.

Last week a couple hundred flight attendants and pilots rallied on Capitol Hill and began a social media campaign asking Congress for $25 billion in additional federal funds to prevent the furloughs next month. But the prospects for a big deal suffered a blow Thursday, when Senate Democrats blocked a scaled-back Republican plan. While the GOP bill had no money for transportation, its failure could make major coronavirus relief before the November election less likely.

On Monday, Delta said the bonds and term loans linked to the funds will be secured by its SkyMiles program. SkyMiles IP plans to lend the net proceeds from the bonds and term loan to Delta, based in Atlanta, after depositing a portion of the proceeds in a reserve account.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. climbed slightly in premarket trading.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Watch Live: Hurricane Sally coverage from Pensacola, FL

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Sally from WJHG, Gray Television's station in Pensacola, FL.

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

National

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

National

GRAPHIC: Deputy saved partner with tourniquet after Calif. ambush, video shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities are still trying to find the gunman who shot the two at point-blank range. A reward of up to $275,000 is being offered.

Latest News

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

National

GRAPHIC: Search continues in Calif. deputy ambush; reward up to $275,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN
The deputies were shot at point-blank range by a lone gunman while on duty over the weekend. Authorities are still trying to find the shooter.

National

GRAPHIC: Deputies shot in Calif. ambush expected to survive, authorities say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The deputies were shot at point-blank range by a lone gunman while on duty over the weekend. Authorities are still trying to find the shooter.

National

Mom saves 8-year-old son nearly suffocated in freak seat belt accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBZ Staff
Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back.

National

Police praise heroic actions of Mass. mother who saved son strangled by seat belt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back.

National

Hurricane Sally brings heavy wind, rain as it creeps toward shore

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The storm is expected to bring historic, life-threatening flooding in Alabama and Mississippi.