Eau Claire Area School District and Student Transit team up to announce “Student Meals on Yellow Wheels” program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -The Eau Claire Area School District and Student Transit are excited to announce the Student Meals on Yellow Wheels Program is starting again effective Wednesday, September 16.

Please see the estimated time and locations below where meals can be picked up. A student, a parent or guardian must pick up the bags, just like the to-go pick-up at the secondary schools.

This program will continue to be free until the USDA funds run out or December 31, 2020, whichever comes first.

Bus #1 (North) – Locust Ln, Davey, Longfellow and Flynn area

Runway @ Robin (Sundet Park) 10:50 -11:00 am

Hope Lutheran Church 11:10-11:20 am

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church 11:30-11:40 am

Spirit Lutheran Church 11:50 am-12:00 pm

Bus #2 (South) – Lakeshore, Manz and Robbins area

Pablo Center 10:50-11:00 am

Boys and Girls Club 11:10-11:20 am

Peace Lutheran Church 11:30-11:40 am

Prairie Park sub development 11:55 am-12:05 pm

Bus #3 (DeLong) – Sherman, Lakeshore, Putnam Heights area

Sunset @ Fairmont (Meridian Heights) 10:45-10:55 am

Indoor Sports Center 11:05-11:15 am

Pine Edge Trailer Park 11:25-11:35 am

Mary Pl @ Renee Dr 11:50 am-12:00 pm

