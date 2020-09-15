Eau Claire home damaged in late night fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire home is damaged after a late night fire on the city’s west side.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a call at 1816 Sun Vista Court just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the front of the residence.

Residents in the home evacuated safely, and a dog was found inside the home and returned safely to its owners.

Fire crews say the fire was contained to a single room. The cause of the fire and damage estimate are still being investigated.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.