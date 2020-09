EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is warning the public of a recent texting scam.

The scam includes a text saying a parcel has been found and they ask you to “assume ownership” by clicking on a link. Police ask that you do not click the link.

**SCAM ALERT** If you get a text or call like this don't click on the link. It's a scam. Here's a (legit) link to the... Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

