High school makes COVID-19 adjustments for band students

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Band class in schools looks a little different this year due to COVID-19.

In a time where students are required to wear masks while in school, band class at Durand High School is having to make some adjustments.

“Some of the things we were talking about during the lockdown, you know how are we going to continue our jobs, because our jobs include breathing through your instruments,” Says Durand Band Director Kevin Peterson.

Peterson thinks he found a solution to that problem.

“We are using some of these bell covers so what we breathe out doesn’t go into the air when we play,” he says.

The bell covers go on instruments like clarinets, saxophones, trumpets and trombones.

Marcia Danzinger, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals Infection Prevention Registered Nurse says while it is a good idea, there is one important thing to keep in mind.

“It is an interesting perspective to think about doing a bell cover on an instrument, I think the important key is to look at what the makeup is of the cover,” she says.

“These particular covers are a stretchy nylon material,” Peterson says. “We got them customized with our logo.”

The school is also adding another layer of protection.

“As an extra precaution we also have a sheet of filter material, it is very similar to what you would find in an air filter or furnace filter that we line the bell covers with,” Peterson says.

“There are some key things that the band still needs to do when in rehearsal together,” Danzinger says. “Trying to space your participants six feet apart is one of them of course.”

When not rehearsing outside, Peterson says band class has moved into a bigger area to accommodate the needed safe distance.

“This year we are rehearsing in a gym just so we have room to socially distance when we play our instruments,” he says.

While the future of this school year may be uncertain, Peterson says students are taking the changes in stride.

“I think they’re adjusting pretty well, everyone understands there are definitely some changes that are going to be made for the foreseeable future in how we do things.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

