L.E. Phillips Senior Center holds groundbreaking ceremony

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local seniors will soon be able to enjoy an expanded exercise center along with educational activities.

The L.E. Phillips Senior Center held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday that will expand their current building.

The expansion includes an enlarged exercise center along with a larger conference room to host educational opportunities.

L.E. Phillips Executive Director Mary Pica Anderson says this is a great way to give back to the older community.

“You see them navigating through the community and they’re volunteering, they’re taking care of neighbors, they’re taking care of grandchildren and there’s so many of them out there with so much life left in them and that’s what we’re here for.”

The L.E. Phillips Family Foundation matched $1.1 million raised by the community to help fund expansion.

Construction for the expansion is expected to start next week.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.