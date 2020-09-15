Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Senior Center holds groundbreaking ceremony

By Molly Gardner
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local seniors will soon be able to enjoy an expanded exercise center along with educational activities.

The L.E. Phillips Senior Center held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday that will expand their current building.

The expansion includes an enlarged exercise center along with a larger conference room to host educational opportunities.

L.E. Phillips Executive Director Mary Pica Anderson says this is a great way to give back to the older community.

“You see them navigating through the community and they’re volunteering, they’re taking care of neighbors, they’re taking care of grandchildren and there’s so many of them out there with so much life left in them and that’s what we’re here for.”

The L.E. Phillips Family Foundation matched $1.1 million raised by the community to help fund expansion.

Construction for the expansion is expected to start next week.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain

Updated: seconds ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

News

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 15th

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Prep volleyball returns! We head to Chippewa Falls where McDonell and Chi Hi were in action. We head to Elk Mound where the Mounders hosted their rivals the Colfax Vikings. Plus, the Big Ten possibly plans for a return to the football field this fall.

News

Eau Claire County Board Postpones Vote on Forensic Audit of DHS

Updated: 8 hours ago
Eau Claire County Board Postpones Vote on Forensic Audit of DHS

News

SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Eau Claire County Board postpones forensic audit vote

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The County Board voted to postpone action until its next meeting on Oct. 6.

News

Survivor Shares Story Ahead of Heart Walk

Updated: 8 hours ago
Survivor Shares Story Ahead of Heart Walk

News

E.C. County Board Discusses Forensic Audit of DHS Resolution

Updated: 8 hours ago
E.C. County Board Discusses Forensic Audit of DHS Resolution

News

WI clerks to mail more than a million absentee ballots this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports a historic number of absentee ballot requests as clerks prepare to send the first wave of ballots this week.

National Politics

Israel signs pacts with 2 Arab states: A ‘new’ Mideast?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN, MATTHEW LEE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The bilateral agreements formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already thawing relations with the two Arab nations in line with their common opposition to Iran and its aggression in the region.