Mass. man puts electric fence around Trump sign to protect it from thieves

By WJAR Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:24 AM CDT
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) - A supporter of President Donald Trump from Massachusetts has implemented extreme measures to protect his yard signs after he says several of them were stolen from his lawn.

While a Trump campaign sign on a lawn isn’t uncommon, one surrounded by electric wire fence is. But that’s what John Oliveria, a member of the New Bedford School Committee, has done at his home in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

“It’s a shame that I have to do this,” Oliveria said. “I believe in the president. Obviously, people didn’t like that.”

The formerly lifelong Democrat who recently turned Republican is showing his support for the president, but Oliveria says six signs disappeared from his lawn. Two police reports later, he had enough.

“I’m done with this. I’m just trying to make a statement and say what I believe in,” he said. “The electric fence is a deterrent. Horse wire carries a charge. It will certainly send a message.”

It’s been two weeks since the wire went up, and the sign has stood its ground. He says another sign on his lawn, one that encouraged people to get out and vote, was never touched.

“Our country is about different opinions and being able to voice those opinions in a fair and equitable manner, and when you’re taking people’s signs, that’s not fair and equitable,” Oliveria said. “You have to be able to respect each other because we’ll never get anything accomplished if you don’t. Don’t mess with my right to free speech.”

The legality of electric fencing in residential areas in Massachusetts depends on the laws and regulations of the community. If someone or their pet is hurt by the fencing, it could lead to legal trouble down the line.

Copyright 2020 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

