Mother arrested, son tells police she was driving intoxicated with him and his brother in the car

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police Department arrested a mother after her son got out of the car, and told law enforcement she was intoxicated and still driving with his one-year-old brother still in the car.

CFPD says they responded to a residence on the East Hill where a 12-year-old boy told officials he was from out of town and was lost. He continued to tell officers that his mom was intoxicated and she was driving around with him and his one-year-old brother in the car. He was able to get out of the car but his brother was still with his mom.

Officers say they were able to bring the boy back to the police station and gave him lunch while they worked to locate his mother.

A few hours later, officers got a call of a suspected drunk driver on Highway 53 southbound, near Tilden.

The mother was taken into custody and the children were temporarily placed in foster care.

Officers say they “conducted a badly needed roadside diaper change” but they are very thankful that both children are safe.

