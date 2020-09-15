Names released after Eau Claire County fatal crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in the fatal crash that happened on Sept. 10.

Officials say Ricky Bahr, 49 of Osseo died, and Nancy Haldeman, 64 of Fall Creek, remains in critical condition.

Law enforcement say they responded to and investigated a fatal crash in the 700 block of US Highway 12, in the Township of Lincoln.

The Sheriff’s Office says there will be no further information released at this time and the investigation is still on-going.

