Pence highlights law enforcement, economic recovery at Janesville event

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Janesville Monday, the second time he has visited Wisconsin, a crucial battleground state, in September.

The vice president, joined by Representative Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin), spoke to supporters at a Make America Great Again! event.

.@RepBryanSteil welcomes Vice President @Mike_Pence to Janesville. In his remarks, he praised law enforcement, described what he has seen in Kenosha and says his prayers are with 2 sheriff's deputies shot in Los Angeles County. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/oyXL1CBOIv — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 14, 2020

Taking the stage to chants of “Four more years,” Pence emphasized the importance of the Badger state in the 2020 election.

“The road to victory runs right through Wisconsin,” he said.

This is the vice president’s second visit to Wisconsin in September, and supporters said they are glad to see him back. Some drove several hours from Illinois to hear him speak.

“I thought this might be my best chance to be able to see the president or vice president,” said Steve Brunton, a supporter from Evanston, Ill.

In his speech, Pence doubled down on his support for law enforcement, citing recent violence in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Pence also referenced the weekend shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were wounded after a gunman walked up to a parked squad car and opened fire. The vice president askes supporters to pray for the two deputies and the other men and women in law enforcement.

Both VP @Mike_Pence and @RepBryanSteil expressed strong support for law enforcement in Kenosha and around the country. Pence also condemned rioting and looting, saying people who do that will be "prosecuted to the full extent of the law." @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/5w4YNBLLiL — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 14, 2020

Many of the vice president’s remarks on law enforcement received standing ovations from the crowd. Several supporters said safety is a top priority.

“People are getting killed, police officers are getting killed,” said Mary D’Agostino, a supporter from Rockford, Ill.

Terri Anderson, a Janesville resident, said her "heart was crushed” after the riots in Madison. “Everybody’s life matters, it doesn’t matter what your race is,” she said.

The vice president also focused on the country’s economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic, touting the administration’s job creation efforts and aid to businesses and families. He also celebrated the reopening of schools across the country.

“We’re opening up America again, and we’re opening up America’s schools,” he said.

Pence acknowledged these are challenging times, but he emphasized the administration’s push for a vaccine.

“We are on track to have the first coronavirus vaccine before the end of this year,” Pence explained.

Supporters at the rally embraced his focus on the economy.

“Those are jobs that we really need and supporting the lower, the little people, the little business people,” Anderson said.

In his speech at the DNC, @JoeBiden said democracy is in the ballot this year. Referencing that speech, @Mike_Pence said today, "Our economic recovery is on the ballot. Law and order is on the ballot." @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/EkdyrXdzu3 — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 14, 2020

Several supporters also said they are excited to see the vice president and President Donald Trump focused on Wisconsin. The Trump campaign has two more stops in the Badger state the same week as the Janesville event, both in the Wausau area.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is expected to stop in Rothschild Tuesday, and the president will be in Mosinee on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Janesville for today's Make America Great Again! event to a standing ovation. He... Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Monday, September 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.