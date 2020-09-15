Potential COVID-19 exposure at Water Street bar
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Water Street bar.
Heath officials say the potential exposure was at the Pioneer on Saturday, Sept. 5 from midnight to 1 a.m.
If you were at this bar during the times listed and are now experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.
