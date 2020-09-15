Pres. Trump to visit Mosinee on Thursday, not Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - President Trump will visit Mosinee on Thursday, rather than Friday.

The change was announced Monday evening.

The event is still scheduled for 8 p.m at Central Wisconsin Airport. Doors open at 5 p.m. It’s his only campaign stop currently on the schedule for Thursday.

Originally, the President would have been visiting Friday night after a stop in Minnesota earlier in the day.

For tickets, you can register here on the President’s campaign website. WSAW-TV does not have or distribute tickets.

Airline Travel Information

• Flights on American, Delta, and United Airlines will be flying as scheduled. There is the potential for flight delays.

• Airline passengers must allow for extra travel time. There could be thousands of additional vehicles on the road throughout the course of the day. Travel and vehicle access for the afternoon departures will be severely impacted.

• Airline passenger parking is designated in the West Lot. This is the first right turn on CWA Drive.

• Please consider being dropped off by All-American Taxi, Northwoods Cab, Uber, Lyft or a friend.

President Trump Event Access Information

• Parking will be available for the event in the Main Parking Lot on a first come first serve basis. There is a limited number of spots. This is the first left turn on CWA Dr.

• Overflow parking will be available in the Mosinee Business Park at Crystal Finishing.

• No off pavement parking will be permitted on airport property. Violators will be ticketed and towed. • Please consider being dropped off by All-American Taxi, Northwoods Cab, Uber, Lyft or carpooling.

• Having event tickets does not guarantee you access to the event.

