Three homicide suspects enter not-guilty plea

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Three homicide suspects have entered a not-guilty plea in Rusk County in the death of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski.

Adam Rosolowski, 21, Joseph Falk, 17, and Tristan Shober, 15, all entered not guilty pleas to charges that include first degree intentional homicide.

The criminal complaint says Rosolowski, Falk, and Shober went to Rosolowski’s grandparents house on June 6.

The complaint goes on to say the three traveled to the house to kill Adam’s grandparents because he says they messed up his life.

The complaint says that Falk fired shots at Robert and Bonnie, and Adam fired at his grandmother.

Shober was the planned getaway driver.

The grandparent’s bodies were found on June 7 by another grandson.

Rosolowski and Falk are scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 11. Shober is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 13.

Rosolowski’s cash bond still stands at $1,000,000 while Falk and Shober’s cash bonds both stand at $500,000.

