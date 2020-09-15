Advertisement

UPDATE: Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services give a COVID-19 update

Gov. Tony Evers speaks to community with health officials during pandemic
Gov. Tony Evers speaks to community with health officials during pandemic
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers opened the press conference by announced the new $8 million tourism grant for Wisconsin.

He then added Sunday had a record breaking day in over 1,000 new cases.

“Wisconsin is one of the nine states with the highest infection rate per capita”

Health officials are asking Wisconsinites to keep wearing a mask and practicing good hygiene.

When asked about testing levels in the state, health officials said the threat of supply shortages of testing equipment is a worry for some people. There are many different factors that effect if people get a test. DHS assures that across the state there is enough testing equipment for anyone who needs a test, can get one.

DHS adds that nobody has zero risk of illness or death. The more that can be done on the community wide and state wide approach will help others in the community.

Evers said he is looking at different approach for when the mask mandates expires soon. He says he believes it is an important piece of the puzzle to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

Questions about UW student athletes were brought up as sports start to make a comeback, and Evers said things such as testing and equipment need to be in place.

STATE DATA:

10,918 new negative test results

91,304 confirmed cases, an increase of 1,348 since Monday

1.220 deaths

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

