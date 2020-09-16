Advertisement

Area health systems to offer walk-in flu shot clinics in October

The flu shot clinics open on October 12 at both the Onalaska and La Crosse Gundersen campuses.
The flu shot clinics open on October 12 at both the Onalaska and La Crosse Gundersen campuses.(MGN)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Our vocabularies gained several new words this year— social distancing, pandemic and coronavirus.

Health systems are using another one in hopes of avoiding it— ‘Twindemic.’

Health officials recommend getting the flu shot earlier this year.

As COVID cases continue to increase in western Wisconsin, Gundersen Lutheran Health System is looking to avoid another virus, the influenza, by offering flu shot clinics starting next month.

“It’s more important than ever that we get our flu vaccines” said Bridget Pfaff, the Gundersen Infection Control director. “I think each year 40 percent of people get their flu vaccine here in the United States, we would like to see that be higher.”

The flu shot clinics open on October 12 at both the Onalaska and La Crosse Gundersen campuses.

No appointments are necessary and you do not need to be a Gundersen patient.

Flu shots are also available through scheduled appointments.

Unlike COVID-19, younger children are at higher risk for influenza.

“Anyone ages six months and older should be getting that flu shot,” Pfaff added. “Moms who are pregnant protecting their unborn child through immunization is a key right now as well.”

Pfaff says those 65 and older are able to get a high-dosage flu shot.

If you are afraid of needles, a nasal spray vaccine is available for ages two through 49.

Health systems say it’s important to get any form of the vaccine to prevent coming down with COVID and the flu at the same time.

“We do hope to see prevention of hospitalizations, prevention of complications related to influenza,” Pfaff explained. “Influenza causes deaths every year.”

Mayo Health System in La Crosse is also hoping to avoid a ‘Twindemic’ by offering a similar clinic Wednesday-Friday starting October 7.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized following shooting in Mayville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say four people have been flown to area trauma centers following a shooting incident in Mayville Wednesday night.

Hello Wisconsin

UW-Eau Claire adds public health major

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Courses of study include epidemiology, disease detection and environmental health

National

AT&T considers ads for cheaper phone bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
If the plan goes through, it could launch as early as next year.

National

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally was the second hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast in less than three weeks and the latest to blow in during one of the busiest hurricane seasons ever.

News

‘We want change’ rally held at UW-Stout

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Rally fighting for a more racially equitable campus takes place in Menomonie.

Latest News

News

New PSA campaign focuses on returning to school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
This week, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the Eau Claire Area School District, and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire put out a series of Public Service announcements focused on returning to school.

News

Two cases of COVID-19 reported in Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
Regis Catholic Schools says the potential exposures are at Immaculate Conception Elementary School and the girls middle school tennis team.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

SportScene 13 Spotlight

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Morgan Dekan of Altoona

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Morgan at the top. She’s made it to the state tournament every single year of her career and still hasn’t reached her peak with a college tennis decision coming in the future.

National Politics

Trump not ready to OK TikTok deal, admits US won’t get cut

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said he expects to get a report Thursday about Oracle’s bid for the Chinese-owned video app TikTok.

National

Eisenhower Memorial to open on National Mall Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
After more than two decades in the making, and a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the memorial dedicated to our 34th president is finally opening.