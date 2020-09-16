Brewers announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

MILWAUKEE, WIS (Brewers News Release) – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the 2021 Spring Training schedule, which will begin with the team in split squad action on Saturday, Feb. 27. The Cactus Crew is scheduled to open play that afternoon with a home game against the Oakland Athletics at American Family Fields of Phoenix and a road contest against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. The 2021 Spring Training slate will feature 30 games, including 16 at American Family Fields of Phoenix, 14 on the road and three split squad dates. The Cactus Crew’s schedule wraps up in Peoria against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, March 27.

Brewers 2021 Spring Training Schedule (WEAU)

The 2021 season will mark the 24th year of Spring Training baseball for the Brewers in Phoenix and the third spring since American Family Fields of Phoenix underwent a state-of-the-art renovation. Game times, information regarding ticket prices and on-sale dates as well as the broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

