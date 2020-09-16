Advertisement

Brewers announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(MGN)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, WIS (Brewers News Release) – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the 2021 Spring Training schedule, which will begin with the team in split squad action on Saturday, Feb. 27. The Cactus Crew is scheduled to open play that afternoon with a home game against the Oakland Athletics at American Family Fields of Phoenix and a road contest against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. The 2021 Spring Training slate will feature 30 games, including 16 at American Family Fields of Phoenix, 14 on the road and three split squad dates. The Cactus Crew’s schedule wraps up in Peoria against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, March 27.

Brewers 2021 Spring Training Schedule
Brewers 2021 Spring Training Schedule(WEAU)

The 2021 season will mark the 24th year of Spring Training baseball for the Brewers in Phoenix and the third spring since American Family Fields of Phoenix underwent a state-of-the-art renovation. Game times, information regarding ticket prices and on-sale dates as well as the broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13 Spotlight

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Morgan Dekan of Altoona

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Morgan at the top. She’s made it to the state tournament every single year of her career and still hasn’t reached her peak with a college tennis decision coming in the future.

Sportscene

Twins announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Twins 2021 Grapefruit League schedule features 33 total games (16 home, 17 road), with the Hammond Stadium opener set for Sunday, February 28 vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

News

Wisconsin releases statement on Big Ten football returning this fall

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Barry Alvarez saying "I am thrilled for our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans that Big Ten football – specifically BADGER FOOTBALL – will return in October."

News

Big Ten Football will attempt to play this fall

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Big Ten football will return this fall. The conference announced on Wednesday morning a plan to start the season the weekend of October 23rd. The conference had originally postponed their fall season on August 11th, but advances in medical testing for COVID-19 have allowed for the opportunity for a fall season.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 15th

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Prep volleyball returns! We head to Chippewa Falls where McDonell and Chi Hi were in action. We head to Elk Mound where the Mounders hosted their rivals the Colfax Vikings. Plus, the Big Ten possibly plans for a return to the football field this fall.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Monday, September 15th

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Action from the court as Altoona hosts Ellsworth in girls tennis.

Sportscene

Unique open to the NFL season for the Packers

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT
|

Sportscene

Unique start to the NFL season for the Packers

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
The contest played without any fans and the strong memories of George Floyd and the social justice campaigns his death started.