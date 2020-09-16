“Business at the Gardens” postponed until 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce event “Business at the Gardens” has been postponed until 2021. The event was originally scheduled for September 23rd at the Florian Gardens Conference Center in Eau Claire.

The decision was made with feedback from exhibitors and low registration for attendance. The event is now rescheduled to take place on May 5th, 2021.

Chamber President and CEO David Minor released the following statement:

Thank you to all sponsors, exhibitors and attendees who have registered for the 2020 Business at the Gardens event on September 23.

As a Chamber Investor, we wanted to reach out to share some thoughts with you regarding this year’s event.

These decisions are never easy to make, but based on feedback from our exhibitors, as well as low attendee registrations, it is very clear that we will need to postpone the 2020 Business at the Gardens. Our goal for our events and programs is always “Value First to Our Investors” and with many potential attendees holding off due to safety concerns, we just cannot deliver to you, our Investors, an event that provides the quality you expect and deserve.

At this time we are going to postpone Business at the Gardens, however, we are excited to announce a new date of Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 so please SAVE THE DATE!

If you are currently registered as a sponsor, exhibitor OR an attendee, your spot will remain reserved for you if you wish and your payment will carry forward to the new event date.

To ALL Chamber Investors, we encourage you to consider participating in 2021. With the event being held on Cinco de Mayo, we are already brainstorming some fun, new ideas!

We thank you for your continued support of YOUR Chamber and we look forward to seeing you at next year’s event!

