COVID-19 testing site in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -In Chippewa County, a free COVID-19 testing site is happening Wednesday until 7 p.m.

It is open to the public, and is a drive through and walk up style event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Community members do not need to be experiencing symptoms to be tested, but it is encouraged that you are showing at least one symptom of COVID-19 or have been potentially exposed to someone who has tested positive.

It’s open to Wisconsin residents who are 5-years or older.

