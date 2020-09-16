Advertisement

Eau Claire Area School District adapting to hybrid learning

How parents and staff are adapting to the new normal of education this fall amid the ongoing pandemic.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Roughly two weeks have passed since the Eau Claire Area School District re-opened it doors.

The school district is currently offering all virtual learning or hybrid learning, which includes two days of in-person and three days of online learning.

According to administrative staff at the Eau Claire Area School District, approximately 18% of their students are learning 100% virtually.

“They won’t admit to it but they are happy to be back in school, seeing their friends, all be it behind masks,” says Matt Bessen, parent to three ECASD students.

Bessen’s two middle schoolers are in a hybrid learning cohort that attends in-person classes two days a week and are virtual for three.

His second grader is in-person four days a week and is virtual on Wednesday’s overlapping with her brothers.

“I’m an educator by nature and I go back to just the turmoil that happened last march how much pressure, educators and teachers and administrators were under trying to get a system in place,” Bessen says.

Working in real estate and as the UW-Eeau Claire assistant basketball coach, Bessen says he is fortunate to work from home.

“…it is a little bit chaotic, I’m home with them on Wednesday’s... but they do have some good direction and they are on task. The teachers have done a wonderful job this is not easy for the educators as well.”

Kim Koller, Executive Director of Administration for the ECASD, says two new Virtual Programming Administrators have been added to help with the new method of teaching and learning.

“Those two administrators will be charged really with monitoring the 100% virtual program in the district, supporting the staff that are a part of that program and more importantly supporting the students and families that are a part of that program.”

Adapting to both the pandemic and a new normal for education in the badger state.

“If there’s any silver lining in any of this it may be that we can look at this and recognize the hard work and the commitment to our kids that we see out of our teachers and administrators and staff workers at our local schools,” Bessen says.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain

Updated: moments ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

News

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 15th

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Prep volleyball returns! We head to Chippewa Falls where McDonell and Chi Hi were in action. We head to Elk Mound where the Mounders hosted their rivals the Colfax Vikings. Plus, the Big Ten possibly plans for a return to the football field this fall.

News

Eau Claire County Board Postpones Vote on Forensic Audit of DHS

Updated: 8 hours ago
Eau Claire County Board Postpones Vote on Forensic Audit of DHS

News

SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Eau Claire County Board postpones forensic audit vote

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The County Board voted to postpone action until its next meeting on Oct. 6.

News

Survivor Shares Story Ahead of Heart Walk

Updated: 8 hours ago
Survivor Shares Story Ahead of Heart Walk

News

E.C. County Board Discusses Forensic Audit of DHS Resolution

Updated: 8 hours ago
E.C. County Board Discusses Forensic Audit of DHS Resolution

News

WI clerks to mail more than a million absentee ballots this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports a historic number of absentee ballot requests as clerks prepare to send the first wave of ballots this week.

National Politics

Israel signs pacts with 2 Arab states: A ‘new’ Mideast?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN, MATTHEW LEE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The bilateral agreements formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already thawing relations with the two Arab nations in line with their common opposition to Iran and its aggression in the region.