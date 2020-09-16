Eau Claire Area School District adapting to hybrid learning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Roughly two weeks have passed since the Eau Claire Area School District re-opened it doors.

The school district is currently offering all virtual learning or hybrid learning, which includes two days of in-person and three days of online learning.

According to administrative staff at the Eau Claire Area School District, approximately 18% of their students are learning 100% virtually.

“They won’t admit to it but they are happy to be back in school, seeing their friends, all be it behind masks,” says Matt Bessen, parent to three ECASD students.

Bessen’s two middle schoolers are in a hybrid learning cohort that attends in-person classes two days a week and are virtual for three.

His second grader is in-person four days a week and is virtual on Wednesday’s overlapping with her brothers.

“I’m an educator by nature and I go back to just the turmoil that happened last march how much pressure, educators and teachers and administrators were under trying to get a system in place,” Bessen says.

Working in real estate and as the UW-Eeau Claire assistant basketball coach, Bessen says he is fortunate to work from home.

“…it is a little bit chaotic, I’m home with them on Wednesday’s... but they do have some good direction and they are on task. The teachers have done a wonderful job this is not easy for the educators as well.”

Kim Koller, Executive Director of Administration for the ECASD, says two new Virtual Programming Administrators have been added to help with the new method of teaching and learning.

“Those two administrators will be charged really with monitoring the 100% virtual program in the district, supporting the staff that are a part of that program and more importantly supporting the students and families that are a part of that program.”

Adapting to both the pandemic and a new normal for education in the badger state.

“If there’s any silver lining in any of this it may be that we can look at this and recognize the hard work and the commitment to our kids that we see out of our teachers and administrators and staff workers at our local schools,” Bessen says.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.