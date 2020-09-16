Eau Claire Co. Sheriff: Multiple calls of political yard signs being stolen

Advertisement

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff, Ron Cramer, says the dispatch center has received multiple calls of political yard signs being stolen.(WEAU)
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With campaign season in full swing, more people are putting political signs in their yards.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer says the local dispatch center has taken multiple calls of yard signs being stolen.

He says most of the stolen signs so far are those in support of President Trump.

In his 24 years as Sheriff, Cramer says yard sign thefts are actually down this election cycle from years past.

“So far it has been a pretty good season, people have been pretty respectful,” Cramer says “Everybody has a voice, they don’t agree with each other, but let the signs be.”

He also says trail cameras have helped identify suspects.

“That’s really a smart way to do it, a trail camera,” he says. “Because it is destruction of property and it is theft and some of these people had to pay money for these signs either at the democrat or republican headquarters.”

Sheriff Cramer says people caught stealing yard signs can be charged with theft or destruction of property, which can lead to hefty fines.

