Eau Claire County Board postpones forensic audit vote

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In August, the Eau Claire County Board referred the resolution to the county’s Committee on Administration.

Last Tuesday, the resolution authorizing the funds for the audit was approved by that committee, three votes to two.

And Tuesday, the county board had the resolution on its agenda.

Following a former employee of the Department of Human Services being charged with theft and misuse of money and the department being over budget by $7.5 million between 2017 and 2019, Board Supervisors Mark Beckfield and Steve Chilson introduced the resolution to release up to $100,000 for a forensic audit of DHS.

A forensic audit is the process of reviewing financial statements to determine if there is anything illegal that has occurred.

The County Board Chair called the original resolution a whisper campaign and said it did not follow regular procedure of a resolution in the county.

During discussion of the resolution, an amendment to the resolution was proposed.

That amendment provides up to $25,000 dollars for the sheriff’s department to hire forensic experts to follow up on the credit card theft allegations.

It also authorizes the Committee on Finance and Budget to spend up to $75,000 for a program audit of DHS.

Also included in the amendment if the cost exceeds the $25,000 dollars for the forensic audits or $75,000 for the program audit, it would go back to the Committee on Finance and Budget as well as Committee on Administration.

Before that amendment could be voted on, the County Board voted to postpone action until its next meeting on Oct. 6.

