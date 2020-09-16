John Menard donates $3 million to UW-Eau Claire for constitutional studies center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - John Menard has donated $3 million to his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

The money will help the university expand different opportunities available through the school’s Center for Constitutional Studies, which has now been renamed as the Menard Center for Constitutional Studies.

UW-Eau Claire says the center was created in 2016 as a non-partisan organization that aims to education the campus community on issues that relate to the U.S. Constitution.

Part of the money will be used to bring different professors, attorneys, and scholars to campus in 2021 to discuss free speech and the Constitution.

The donation, also paired with funding from the Charles Koch Foundation, will bring two new hired faculty members to campus.

“This new support provides an incredible opportunity for our students and faculty to lead and engage in critical research and programming around First Amendment issues, topics that are crucial to every American,” says UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt.

The UW-Eau Claire Foundation will receive and manage the donation.

