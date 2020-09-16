Advertisement

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

The five defendants remain fugitives, but prosecutors say two Malaysian businessmen accused of conspiring with the alleged hackers to profit off the attacks on video game companies were arrested in that country this week and face extradition proceedings.
The five defendants remain fugitives, but prosecutors say two Malaysian businessmen accused of conspiring with the alleged hackers to profit off the attacks on video game companies were arrested in that country this week and face extradition proceedings.(Source: Gray News)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommunications providers, officials said Wednesday.

The five defendants remain fugitives, but prosecutors say two Malaysian businessmen charged with conspiring with the alleged hackers to profit off the attacks on the billion-dollar video game industry were arrested in Malaysia this week and now face extradition proceedings.

The indictments are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to call out cybercrimes by China. In July, prosecutors accused hackers of working with the Chinese government to target companies developing vaccines for the coronavirus and of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world.

Though those allegations were tailored to the pandemic, the charges announced Wednesday — and the range of victims identified — were significantly broader and involved attacks done both for monetary gain but also more conventional espionage purposes.

In unsealing three related indictments, officials laid out a wide-ranging hacking scheme targeting a variety of business sectors and academia and carried out by a China-based group known as APT41. That group has been tracked over the last year by the cybersecurity firm Mandiant Threat Intelligence, which described the hackers as prolific and successful at blending criminal and espionage operations.

The hackers relied on a series of tactics, including attacks in which they managed to compromise the networks of software providers, modify the code and conduct further attacks on the companies' customers.

The Justice Department did not directly link the hackers to the Chinese government. But officials said the hackers were probably serving as proxies for Beijing because some of the targets, including pro-democracy activists and students at a Taiwan university, were in line with government interests and didn’t appear to be about scoring a profit.

“A hacker for profit is not going to hack a pro-democracy group,” said acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin of the District of Columbia, where the cases were filed. Those targets, including some that bear the “hallmark” of conventional espionage, point to the conclusion that the hackers had at least an indirect connection with the government, Sherwin said.

In addition, one of the five defendants told a colleague that he was very close to the Chinese Ministry of State Security and would be protected “unless something very big happens,” and also agreed not to go after domestic targets in China, said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

But some of the conduct was clearly profit driven, officials said. Two of the Chinese defendants, for instance, were charged with breaking into video game companies and obtaining digital currency that was then sold for profit on the black market, officials said.

Rosen, the Justice Department’s No. 2 official, criticized the Chinese government for what he said was a failure to disrupt hacking crimes and to hold hackers accountable.

“Ideally, I would be thanking Chinese law enforcement authorities for their cooperation in the matter and the five Chinese hackers would now be in custody awaiting trial,” Rosen said. “Unfortunately, the record of recent years tells us that the Chinese Communist Party has a demonstrated history of choosing a different path, that of making China safe for their own cyber criminals, so long as they help with its goals of stealing intellectual property and stifling freedom.”

There was no immediate response Wednesday to an email seeking comment from the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

The Justice Department also announced that it had seized hundreds of accounts, servers and domain names used by the defendants and that it had worked with Microsoft and other private sector companies to deny the hackers continued access to tools, accounts and hacking infrastructure.

Also Wednesday, the department announced charges against two Iranian nationals accused of stealing hundreds of terabytes of data in a hacking campaign targeting institutions — and perceived enemies of Iran — in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Until the pandemic upended the operations of American companies, from factories to family diners, weekly jobless aid applications had never exceeded 700,000 in the U.S.

National Politics

First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
The memoir is called “A Promised Land” and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office.

National

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.

National

After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least eight waterways in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were expected to hit major flood stage by Thursday. Some of the crests could break records, submerge bridges and flood some homes.

National

Hurricane Sally rips through southeast

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Sally tore a path of destruction through Florida and Alabama.

Latest News

National

Showdown set as US to declare UN sanctions on Iran are back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and EDITH M. LEDERER
Virtually alone in the world, the Trump administration will announce on Saturday that U.N. sanctions on Iran eased under the 2015 nuclear deal are back in force. But the other members of the U.N. Security Council, including U.S. allies, disagree and have vowed to ignore the step.

National

Take a look: Monkey takes selfies on man's phone; firefighters sing to lighten mood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A lost phone is found loaded with monkey selfies, and a group of firefighters sing through a much-need respite after nine days straight battling wildfires.

News

UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized following shooting in Mayville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say four people have been flown to area trauma centers following a shooting incident in Mayville Wednesday night.

Hello Wisconsin

UW-Eau Claire adds public health major

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Courses of study include epidemiology, disease detection and environmental health

National Politics

Barr takes aim at prosecutors inside his own Justice Dept.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Rejecting the notion that prosecutors should have final say in cases that they bring, Barr described them instead as part of the “permanent bureaucracy” and suggested they need to be supervised, and even reined in, by politically appointed leaders accountable to the president and Congress.

National Politics

Barr calls coronavirus closures intrusions on liberties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that a lockdown is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in history, aside from slavery.