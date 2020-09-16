LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

La Crosse County surpasses 2,000 COVID cases with 122 new positive cases Wednesday, which is up from 112 on Tuesday.

According to the Coulee Collaborative, last week had a seven-day rolling average of 100 cases per day.

In the past seven days, nearly 50 percent of all tests came back positive with a majority of those cases in the 20 to 29 age group.

The increase in cases was expected with higher education students returning to campus.

The health department says it supports UW-La Crosse’s decision to shelter-in-place and switch to online classes for two weeks.

However, the collaborative is nervous for the students who chose to go home, potentially taking the virus with them.

“If you look at a population, whether they have a positive test or whether we’re telling them to hold in place because of a significant exposure, that really needs to be honored," said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald with Mayo Clinic Health System. “[It needs to be honored] whether it’s a university student, or a healthcare provider, or whether it’s just someone out in our community.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.