Advertisement

La Crosse County surpasses 2,000 COVID cases

La Crosse County surpasses 2,000 COVID cases with 122 new positive cases Wednesday, which is up from 112 on Tuesday.
La Crosse County surpasses 2,000 COVID cases with 122 new positive cases Wednesday, which is up from 112 on Tuesday.(Graytv)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

La Crosse County surpasses 2,000 COVID cases with 122 new positive cases Wednesday, which is up from 112 on Tuesday.

According to the Coulee Collaborative, last week had a seven-day rolling average of 100 cases per day.

In the past seven days, nearly 50 percent of all tests came back positive with a majority of those cases in the 20 to 29 age group.

The increase in cases was expected with higher education students returning to campus.

The health department says it supports UW-La Crosse’s decision to shelter-in-place and switch to online classes for two weeks.

However, the collaborative is nervous for the students who chose to go home, potentially taking the virus with them.

“If you look at a population, whether they have a positive test or whether we’re telling them to hold in place because of a significant exposure, that really needs to be honored," said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald with Mayo Clinic Health System. “[It needs to be honored] whether it’s a university student, or a healthcare provider, or whether it’s just someone out in our community.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized following shooting in Mayville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say four people have been flown to area trauma centers following a shooting incident in Mayville Wednesday night.

Hello Wisconsin

UW-Eau Claire adds public health major

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Courses of study include epidemiology, disease detection and environmental health

National

AT&T considers ads for cheaper phone bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
If the plan goes through, it could launch as early as next year.

National

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally was the second hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast in less than three weeks and the latest to blow in during one of the busiest hurricane seasons ever.

News

‘We want change’ rally held at UW-Stout

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Rally fighting for a more racially equitable campus takes place in Menomonie.

Latest News

News

New PSA campaign focuses on returning to school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
This week, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the Eau Claire Area School District, and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire put out a series of Public Service announcements focused on returning to school.

News

Two cases of COVID-19 reported in Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
Regis Catholic Schools says the potential exposures are at Immaculate Conception Elementary School and the girls middle school tennis team.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

SportScene 13 Spotlight

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Morgan Dekan of Altoona

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Morgan at the top. She’s made it to the state tournament every single year of her career and still hasn’t reached her peak with a college tennis decision coming in the future.

National Politics

Trump not ready to OK TikTok deal, admits US won’t get cut

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said he expects to get a report Thursday about Oracle’s bid for the Chinese-owned video app TikTok.

National

Eisenhower Memorial to open on National Mall Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
After more than two decades in the making, and a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the memorial dedicated to our 34th president is finally opening.