Advertisement

Lambeau Field prepares for first home game of the season without fans

Titletown will be open with some activities for people to enjoy on game day.
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first home game of the season for the Green Bay Packers is on Sunday, but the game day experience will look different.

There will be no fans allowed inside of Lambeau Field to watch the green and gold play against the Detroit Lions.

Some of the best seats inside of the stadium will be covered up for Sunday’s game.

“We got the tarps which had been discussed for some time after the announcement and the changes that were going to be made this year,” said Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers.

Some of the tarps support the Green Bay Packers displaying the logo and the phrase, ‘Packers United.’ Others showcase the names of companies and organizations that partner with the team.

“We continue to see what sort of great ideas are out there in football, baseball, the other sports that are engaged,” said Popkey.

Popkey tells Action 2 News the organization is dedicated to finding new ways to connect with fans this season.

On Sunday, the parking lots at Lambeau Field will also be closed to the general public.

“We’ll be open for all the people essential in putting on a game,” said Popkey. “Certainly both teams, all the support staff, the broadcast team that will be here from the network.”

We took a poll on Facebook Tuesday afternoon asking fans where they plan to watch the game this weekend. Most people say they plan to stay at home or have not decided on their plans yet with only a few planning to watch from a bar or a friend’s house.

“Even though we won’t have fans at the game on Sunday, there’ll still be I think a great energy in the community that comes with having a game,” said Popkey.

Popkey says Titletown will be open with some activities for people to enjoy on game day. He asks people leaving their homes to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing calling it critical to lowering numbers and getting one step closer to filling the stands once again.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain

Updated: moments ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

News

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 15th

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Prep volleyball returns! We head to Chippewa Falls where McDonell and Chi Hi were in action. We head to Elk Mound where the Mounders hosted their rivals the Colfax Vikings. Plus, the Big Ten possibly plans for a return to the football field this fall.

News

Eau Claire County Board Postpones Vote on Forensic Audit of DHS

Updated: 8 hours ago
Eau Claire County Board Postpones Vote on Forensic Audit of DHS

News

SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Eau Claire County Board postpones forensic audit vote

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The County Board voted to postpone action until its next meeting on Oct. 6.

News

Survivor Shares Story Ahead of Heart Walk

Updated: 8 hours ago
Survivor Shares Story Ahead of Heart Walk

News

E.C. County Board Discusses Forensic Audit of DHS Resolution

Updated: 8 hours ago
E.C. County Board Discusses Forensic Audit of DHS Resolution

News

WI clerks to mail more than a million absentee ballots this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports a historic number of absentee ballot requests as clerks prepare to send the first wave of ballots this week.

National Politics

Israel signs pacts with 2 Arab states: A ‘new’ Mideast?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN, MATTHEW LEE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The bilateral agreements formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already thawing relations with the two Arab nations in line with their common opposition to Iran and its aggression in the region.