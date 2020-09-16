Lambeau Field prepares for first home game of the season without fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first home game of the season for the Green Bay Packers is on Sunday, but the game day experience will look different.

There will be no fans allowed inside of Lambeau Field to watch the green and gold play against the Detroit Lions.

Some of the best seats inside of the stadium will be covered up for Sunday’s game.

“We got the tarps which had been discussed for some time after the announcement and the changes that were going to be made this year,” said Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers.

Some of the tarps support the Green Bay Packers displaying the logo and the phrase, ‘Packers United.’ Others showcase the names of companies and organizations that partner with the team.

“We continue to see what sort of great ideas are out there in football, baseball, the other sports that are engaged,” said Popkey.

Popkey tells Action 2 News the organization is dedicated to finding new ways to connect with fans this season.

On Sunday, the parking lots at Lambeau Field will also be closed to the general public.

“We’ll be open for all the people essential in putting on a game,” said Popkey. “Certainly both teams, all the support staff, the broadcast team that will be here from the network.”

We took a poll on Facebook Tuesday afternoon asking fans where they plan to watch the game this weekend. Most people say they plan to stay at home or have not decided on their plans yet with only a few planning to watch from a bar or a friend’s house.

“Even though we won’t have fans at the game on Sunday, there’ll still be I think a great energy in the community that comes with having a game,” said Popkey.

Popkey says Titletown will be open with some activities for people to enjoy on game day. He asks people leaving their homes to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing calling it critical to lowering numbers and getting one step closer to filling the stands once again.

