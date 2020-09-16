Advertisement

Pandemic forces Tommy Bartlett Show to close for good

The year-round Tommy Bartlett Exploratory will remain open
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - After 69 years, the Tommy Bartlett Show is shutting down permanently.

The company made the announcement Wednesday, blaming the closure on “catastrophic” losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are grateful that we have had almost seven decades of entertaining visitors in Wisconsin Dells, we have no choice but to close the Show,” President and co-owner Tom Diehl said in a statement.

The COVID-19 outbreak caused water-ski, sky, and stage show to shut down for the 2020 season back in May, but organizers hoped they would still be able to return for the shows’s 70th season.

Diehl explained, however, that the ongoing uncertainty about how long the pandemic will continue and how much that will affect people means the company cannot take the financial risk of starting its plans for a 2021 season.

Normally, the show would have had two performances daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The company notes the closure will not lead to any immediate job losses. Over 100 seasonal employees were not able to work this past summer because of the 2020 cancellation. Otherwise, the show only maintains a staff of seven year-round employees.

The year-round Tommy Bartlett Exploratory will remain open, they note.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the Tommy Bartlett Show will not be able to make a comeback in 2021 as we had hoped. After 69 years, we are permanently shuttering the business. From May through September 6, we experienced a complete loss of revenue when we had to cancel our 2020 summer season on Lake Delton due to the pandemic. Each fall, we begin to plan for the next season, and with so much uncertainty surrounding the future of the pandemic and travel, we cannot undergo additional financial risk and investment to begin planning for summer 2021. While we are grateful that we have had almost seven decades of entertaining visitors in Wisconsin Dells, we have no choice but to close the Show.”

Tom Diehl, president and co-owner of the Tommy Bartlett Show

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized following shooting in Mayville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say four people have been flown to area trauma centers following a shooting incident in Mayville Wednesday night.

Hello Wisconsin

UW-Eau Claire adds public health major

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Courses of study include epidemiology, disease detection and environmental health

National

AT&T considers ads for cheaper phone bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
If the plan goes through, it could launch as early as next year.

National

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally was the second hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast in less than three weeks and the latest to blow in during one of the busiest hurricane seasons ever.

News

‘We want change’ rally held at UW-Stout

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Rally fighting for a more racially equitable campus takes place in Menomonie.

Latest News

News

New PSA campaign focuses on returning to school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
This week, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the Eau Claire Area School District, and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire put out a series of Public Service announcements focused on returning to school.

News

Two cases of COVID-19 reported in Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
Regis Catholic Schools says the potential exposures are at Immaculate Conception Elementary School and the girls middle school tennis team.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

SportScene 13 Spotlight

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Morgan Dekan of Altoona

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Morgan at the top. She’s made it to the state tournament every single year of her career and still hasn’t reached her peak with a college tennis decision coming in the future.

National Politics

Trump not ready to OK TikTok deal, admits US won’t get cut

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said he expects to get a report Thursday about Oracle’s bid for the Chinese-owned video app TikTok.

National

Eisenhower Memorial to open on National Mall Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
After more than two decades in the making, and a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the memorial dedicated to our 34th president is finally opening.