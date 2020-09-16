Advertisement

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Who will earn a coveted spot in the HOF?
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(AP) - Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joining the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the star cornerback/safety on the ballot are receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; tight end Heath Miller; offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; linebacker Jerod Mayo; and defensive back Charles Tillman.

In all, there are 130 nominees for five modern-era spots. The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teams players. The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January. A maximum of five modern-era players will be chosen when the selection committee meets the Saturday before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Eighteen finalists will be presented to the full 48-member panel: the 15 modern-era finalists, and the recently nominated Drew Pearson (senior); Bill Nunn (contributor); and Tom Flores (coach).

Enshrinement at the hall in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August, when members of the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will enter the football shrine. The 2020 class could not be enshrined due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be honored next summer.

That class has players Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Alex Karras, Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle; coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; and contributors Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.

Returning finalists from last year are receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; offensive linemen Tony Boselli and Alan Faneca; defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young; linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas; and defensive backs John Lynch and LeRoy Butler.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

