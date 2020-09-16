Potential COVID-19 exposure at 3 bars in Dunn and Pepin County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at three different Dunn County bars.

The Dunn County Health Department says the times and places for the potential exposure include:

Diablo Blue on Sept. 13 from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Eau Galle Saloon and Grill on Sept. 13 from 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Twisted Sister on Sept. 12 to Sept. 13 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Health officials say if you were at the potential exposure site at the times listed, and now have symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.

