Students make push for all in-person learning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families in the Eau Claire Area School District were given a choice between a hybrid model of learning and virtual learning, but now some kids are saying they want to go to school five days a week.

A group of students protested outside the Eau Claire Area School District office for several hours on Wednesday.

They held signs that read, “five to thrive” and “education is our right”.

“It’s really difficult to learn that way online, you don’t get nearly as much as you would as in school obviously and there is not as much one on one with the teacher,” says Eau Claire North Junior Hailey Scott.

Scott says some students can not thrive in virtual learning and that they never got a say in their education when the district formed the two options.

“I think kids definitely should have had a say because it is affecting our education and our parents aren’t learning anymore so it is not up to them,” she says. “We know the risks of what would happen if we did go back to school.”

A statement sent to WEAU from ECASD superintendent Michael Johnson says: “As a school district, we respect and support the right of our students to peacefully protest and share their opinions on our instructional models. While we know not everyone agrees with every decision we have made, we will continue to take the steps necessary to minimize risks for students and staff while providing a high-quality educational experience to all our students.”

